OYOSUBEB set to end out-of-school children on streets

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, (OYOSUBEB) has expressed its readiness to eradicate the menace of out-of-school children in the state.

This is coming as the present administration was able to return 54,000 out-of-school children to classrooms in the state, in the last two years.

The government also recruited 5,000 teachers into secondary schools, in order to ensure that the out-of-school children enjoy qualitative education by employing teachers for them.

The executive chairman, OYOSUBEB, Nureni Aderemi Adeniran who stated this after he clinched an award of Exemplary Performance Award by the State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists noted that concrete measures have been put in place to get the school-age children off the streets.

He said the implementation of the Better Education Service Delivery for All programme (BESDA), an initiative of the Federal Government, through the Universal Basic Education Commission in collaboration with some State Governments, has changed the ugly trend of school children roaming the streets in Oyo State.

While adding that the ongoing BESDA is addressing this menace, he added that the initiative is geared towards ensuring that the number of out-of-school children is drastically reduced while improving literacy among school-age children in Nigeria.

Read also: Three big financial education that will speed up your financial freedom

He stressed that the “BESDA programme which is supported by World Bank is targeted at out-of-school children to increase equitable access, improve literacy and strengthen accountability for results in basic education delivery in Nigeria.”

The executive chairman said the BESDA programme in the State has received supports from major stakeholders such as Dupe Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State and the Governor’s SSA on BESDA among others.

Adeniran however thanked Governor Seyi Makinde, who he noted is primarily concerned about the education sector in Oyo State, stressing that his interest has helped the State in making significant progress in eradicating the menace.

On his recent award, Adeniran lauded the Nigeria Union of Journalists and dedicated the award to his principal, Seyi Makinde, who he said gave him the enabling environment to operate at the Board.

He vowed that the award among other recognitions would spur him and his team to do more in improving the basic education sub-sector in Oyo State.

The award by NUJ was in recognition of Adeniran’s exceptional performance in developing the Basic Education Sector in the State.

In his award acceptance speech, Adeniran lauded the Nigeria Union of Journalists and dedicated the award to his principal, Seyi Makinde, who he said gave him the enabling environment to operate at the Board.

“I want to thank NUJ for this award and I dedicate this award to God Almighty who gave me the courage and strength to perform at the Board I supervise. I also want to dedicate the award to my Principal, Seyi Makinde, who has given me and other appointees the enabling environment to perform in our various portfolios”, Adeniran said.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, NUJ, Oyo Council, Ademola Babalola described Adeniran as a forthright administrator, whose acts of big heart has inked his name indelibly in the sands of time within the education system of Oyo State and Nigeria, at large.

He also praised Adeniran for the laudable work OYOSUBEB has been doing, which includes enrolment of out-of-school children; construction of Model School buildings; Renovation of schools; provision of basic facilities; and coordinating basic education in the State.