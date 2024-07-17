Oyo woos investors in hospitality business, targets economic growth

Oyo State government has opened its doors to investors, especially those in the hospitality business, urging them to take advantage of the state’s conducive business environment to deepen their investments.

The state government also restated its resolve to continue to create the enabling environment for investors to thrive, recognising the critical role of entrepreneurship and innovation in driving economic development.

Seun Ashamu, the state energy commissioner, who stated this, also extended a warm invitation to investors seeking to provide excellent services and create opportunities for citizens, as well as those interested in promoting tourism and economic growth in the state.

Ashamu stated this at the official opening of Sooyah Bistro, an indigenous quick-service restaurant (QSRs) in Ibadan. He said with a focus on fostering a business-friendly climate, Oyo State was poised to become a hub for economic growth and development in the region.

While congratulating Olamidun Ogundoyin, the founder of the outfit, Ashamu said the expansion of the Ibadan outfit was a testament to the enabling business environment and the growth potential of the state.

“I encourage Sooyah Bistro to continue providing excellent services and creating opportunities for our citizens. I also urge the management to explore ways to partner with our government to promote tourism and economic growth in Oyo State,” the commissioner said

Also speaking, Adebo Ogundoyin, speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, said the ceremony was a momentous occasion and marked a significant milestone in Sooyah Bistro’s journey.

“As a proud husband of the founder, Olamidun Ogundoyin, I have had the privilege of witnessing the hard work and dedication that has gone into building this brand. Today, we celebrate not just the opening of a new branch but the realisation of a vision to bring people together through good food and warm hospitality.

“Sooyah Bistro’s commitment to quality and excellence is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our state forward. I commend the team for their tireless efforts and congratulate them on this achievement”, the speaker added.

Olamidun, founder/CEO of Sooyah Bistro, said, “We are thrilled to bring our unique brand of ethnic cuisine to Ibadan, a city that shares our values of culture, community, and entrepreneurship. Our goal is to celebrate Nigerian food and culture nationwide and internationally.”

“Sooyah Bistro’s expansion to Ibadan is another dream come true and mission accomplished, and we are ready to further explore the business-friendly environment of Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo. Our company is known for quality and we shall not renege on this.

“I started Sooyah Bistro in 2018 with a Suya Mallam and N20,000 worth of stock. We’ve grown this far— not through loans or investments but organically because of how much our Suya Fam love our food and support the brand”, she said.