Canada-based Ibadan indigenes donate medical equipment to Oyo govt

Some indigenes of Oyo State based in Canada recently presented medical equipment and hospital-related items to the Oyo State Government.

Equipment donated was one led theatre lamp, 50 delivery packs,10 cesarean section packs and 40 Neonatal packs among others.

The indigenes, under the umbrella, Ibadan Descendants Development Union (IDDU) made the presentation at Adeoyo Maternity Hospital, Adeoyo, Ibadan on Tuesday as Governor Seyi Makinde said his Administration was glad to be associated with the diasporans.

Represented by Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, the Commissioner for Health, Governor Makinde said that the IDDU’s contribution to the healthcare system in Oyo State was immense.

The governor reiterated the efforts of his Administration in improving the health sector in the State, urging the diasporans to take a cue from IDDU, just as he advised them to do more for the health sector.

Akin Fagbemi, Chairman of the Oyo State Hospitals Management Board, said Governor Seyi Makinde, from the beginning of his administration, prioritised public health.

He noted that the Government was pleased to be associated with the Ibadan indigenes living abroad, who had made the donation possible.

The chairman stressed that the donation from IDDU would go a long way towards surgical intervention for women and their delivered babies.