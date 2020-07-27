Oyo wins case against gaming company on business registration, regulation

A Federal High Court in Ibadan at the weekend ruled in favour of Oyo State government in a suit brought by a gaming company over business registration, right of regulation and statutory power to control gaming activities in the state.

The case was instituted by Give ‘N’ Take Limited, a gaming company in Ibadan on November 12, 2018, challenging the authority of Oyo State government over regulations and control of gaming activities in the state.

In the originating summons dated 12th of November, 2018, Give ‘N’ Take instituted a legal action against Oyo State Gaming Board and the state’s attorney general at the Federal High Court, Ibadan in suit No: FHC/IB/CS/133/18 after the state wrote to the company, directing the management to obtain license and registration of its gaming activities from the board, urging the court to restraint the state from sealing off its office in the state.

The state government, through the attorney general and commissioner for justice, Oyewo Oyelowo, made its claim known to the court that by the virtue of section 4 subsection 3 and 4 of the 1999 constitution empowered the state House of Assembly to legislate on gaming activities, thus giving the state government the power of regulation and control over the business.

Oyelowo in his reaction said the state government would always follow the line of social justice rather than autocratic tendencies in relating with its citizens.

He hailed the company for following the legal process instead of fighting for Justice through illegal means.

“The judgment has again shown that Oyo State government, under the present leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde would not do anything that to hurt the citizens in their social relationship or business activities in the state.

“The state is open to legal businesses and commercial activities and same must be under the control and supervision of relevant agencies of government, this has been affirmed by the judgement and we are happy for it,” he maintained.