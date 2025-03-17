The Oyo State Government has trained 1,950 farmers across the 33 local government areas in the State, as part of its continued efforts in ensuring food security.

Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development said the training would create a sustainable agricultural ecosystem that would boost food production in Nigeria.

Speaking through the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Abosede Owoeye, the Commissioner noted that the Government would be investing in the State’s future through its various trainings for farmers, adding that the Seyi Makinde-led Administration recognises the crucial role farmers play in ensuring food security and economic prosperity.

“The training programme encompasses various areas, 660 farmers received training on pasture establishment, management, conservation, and artificial insemination techniques, 300 farmers will learn about climate-smart agriculture, focusing on high-value crop production and effective weed management strategies.

“140 young farmers will receive training on beekeeping practices,100 participants will learn about shea butter production techniques, 90 participants will receive training on locust bean processing methods, 660 youths, women, and retirees will receive specialized training on mushroom cultivation across all zones in the State”, he said.

Olaleye therefore urged the participants to take full advantage of the training, emphasising that the Government had engaged expert resource persons to ensure a comprehensive learning experience.

