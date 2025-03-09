…launches agri-tech innovation challenge

Heifer International has launched agri-tech competition aimed at harnessing the potential of young entrepreneurs to drive innovation and sustainability in the agricultural sector. This is in a bid to address food insecurity and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

The 2025 AYuTe (Agriculture, Youth, and Technology) Challenge aims to support youth-led solutions for farmers and increase agricultural productivity in the country.

Speaking at the launch, Lekan Tobe, Country Director of Heifer International Nigeria, emphasised the critical role of technology in modernizing agriculture and helping smallholder farmers who make up 80% of Nigeria’s farming population overcome challenges such as low productivity, climate change, and market access.

“The AYuTe Challenge is designed to encourage young people to leverage technology and entrepreneurship in agriculture. By doing so, they not only create employment for themselves but also contribute to a more resilient and productive food system,” Tobe stated.

According to him, the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s national priorities on food security, youth employment, and agricultural development. With youth making up about 60% of the country’s population, he noted that the program recognises their potential to drive long-term change in the food system.

“Heifer International has been working in Africa for over 50 years, and we understand that technology and innovation are key to solving food security challenges, by supporting young entrepreneurs, we are not only empowering individuals but also strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural value chain,” he said

He explained that AYuTe Challenge provides young innovators with funding, mentorship, and business development support to scale their ideas into sustainable agribusinesses. With a total prize fund of $40,000, he said the competition will reward the top three winners $20,000 for the first-place winner, $12,000 for the second-place, and $8,000 for the third.

Beyond financial support, he added that Heifer International remains committed to incubating and commercialising the winning solutions by connecting the participants with investors, partners, and technical experts.

According to him, many past winners have gone on to establish successful startups that offer solutions ranging from precision farming and pest management to soil health improvement and digital market access for farmers.

The Country Director also noted that the AYuTe Challenge is open to startups and individuals developing agriculture-focused solutions, including digital tools for farm management, climate-smart technologies, and initiatives that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Also speaking at the soft launch event, Kehinde Charity Awujoola, adviser to the Minister of Youth on Gender Matters, emphasised the significance of this initiative in transforming Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

She highlighted that the competition is not just about securing grants but represents a broader commitment to unlocking youth potential, fostering technological advancements, and addressing critical challenges in agriculture.

“Agriculture plays a vital role in Nigeria’s economy and livelihoods. By leveraging technology, we can enhance productivity, improve efficiency, and create a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector,” Awujoola stated.

She further expressed her excitement about the challenge’s potential impact, noting that in 2025, finalists will have the opportunity to compete for significant cash grants. This, she said, is crucial in nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit among young Nigerians and providing them with the necessary resources to scale their innovative solutions.

Awujoola reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting youth-led innovation, calling on stakeholders to work together in creating an enabling environment for Nigerian tech innovators to thrive.

