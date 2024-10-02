Oyo to recruit 800 workers as 582 undergo free surgeries in Ebonyi

Governor, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the recruitment of 800 workers into the State Civil Service.

Kamorudeen Aderibigbe, Chairman of the Oyo State Civil Service Commission, who stated this in an interview on a State television programme in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital, said that the Commission would soon come out with the procedure for the recruitment.

While saying that it takes a rare magnanimity to employ workers at a time the wages are being reviewed upward, Aderibigbe noted that the measure was a way of reducing unemployment in the State.

Meanwhile, 582 civil servants have accessed free medical and surgical interventions through a healthcare initiative in Ebonyi State.

The medical programme, organised through the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency (EBSHIA), was part of Governor Francis Nwifuru free medical programme designed for the civil servants known as Onwa Healthcare medical and surgical outreach.

Rita-Mary Okoro, Ebonyi State Head of Service flagged off the medical outreach in Abakaliki, the State Capital with medical and clinical services as well as surgeries against the hernia and fibroid, eye screenings, and the issuance of eyeglasses.

Divine Igwe, the Executive Secretary of EBSHIA, said the total number of cases identified for intervention were 582.

“These cases include hernia surgeries, fibroid surgeries, eye surgeries, the issuance of 225 eyeglasses, eye screenings for 278 individuals, as well as single cases of breast and finger lumps, scrotal screenings, blockage of fallopian tubes, fibroid screenings, and Hepatitis B”, he said.

Igwe explained that surgeries began before the official flag-off date, with some of the operations already completed.

“Before September 30th, we had already started the surgeries, including fibroid, eye, and hernia surgeries. Prior to this time, we had completed 265 surgeries through Her Excellency’s program.

By next year, we plan to extend this program to include free access to antenatal care and delivery services,” Igwe stated.

Moses Ekuma, Commissioner for Health, expressed that it is only in Ebonyi State that the governor and wife are interested in the sound health of the civil servants, describing the project as one of the best thing that had happened to Ebonyi workers.

“No civil servant in Ebonyi will die because he has no money to go to the hospital. The workers should thank the governor by going to the approved hospitals and not to patronize quacks because the Government has invested heavily in the program”, Ekuma said.

Nwenu Niclas a beneficiary from the State Ministry of justice, said he was sent to Little Seed Hospital and Maternity Home where he was operated and his health condition restored, adding that he wouldn’t have afforded the money to carry out the operation.

