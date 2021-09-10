Oyo to partner stakeholders, clamp down on illegal miners, revenue defaulters

The Oyo State Government said it is ready to partner with relevant stakeholders in the mining industry, so as to increase the state resource control and economy development.

The State is endowed with different kinds of solid minerals such as granites, gold, gemstone, quarts, cassiterite, marble, garnet, tin-ore, monganite, naobium, Agate, topnz, limestone, tantalum among others.

Abiodun Oni, chairman of, Oyo State Minerals Development Agency, said in Ibadan that prior to this time, the Agency has been having meaningful discussions with some relevant stakeholders on ways to strategise and develop the budding industry in Oyo State.

While warning illegal miners to desist from the act or be ready to face the wrath of the law Oni said the State Government also extended the stern warning to operators within the State who fail to comply with the extant rules and regulations guiding the mining industry.

He, therefore, warned illegal miners who embark on mining activities without official permission from the State Government and revenue defaulters to desist from these acts, as Government is on their trail.