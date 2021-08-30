Oyo targets increased IGR from re-modelled Adamasingba Stadium

Oyo State government is hoping to up its internally generated revenue (IGR) with the re-modelled Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan.

The government also believes that the stadium, which is to be opened this week, will throw up more job opportunities for youths in the state.

Major facilities in the stadium, including the museum, V.I.P lounge, statues of past sporting heroes from the state are expected to attract tourists who will pay to have controlled access to them.

Ademola Ige, the special adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on culture and tourism, stated this during a tour of facilities at the stadium on Monday. He was accompanied by the vice-chairman of Oyo State Board of Tourism, Abass Oloko, and some members of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), led by the state director, Dotun Opatola.

The project would be commissioned by Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, with special matches, meant to test-run facilities at the stadium.

Ige said sport tourism would take over from other sources of revenue for the state, citing the example of notable cities around the world with standard stadia, through which they get funds for other public projects.

“This is part of the efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde to make Oyo State a tourist destination. This sport tourism project is one of other areas of tourism locations in eco-tourism, natural tourism and food tourism that are well noted around the world. This stadium is situated within the heart of the state capital and can be easily located.

“For the past 30 years that the Lekan Salami Sports Complex has been in existence, there has been no massive turn-around or refurbishment of the stadium like we are witnessing today under the present administration and that is why we are here with major stakeholders in the sector to look at areas that are important in tourism and promote same to the world.”

Chairman, Oyo State Sports Council, Gbenga Adewusi, said the re-modelled stadium would have a major impact on the history of Oyo State. He noted that future generations of the state indigenes would remember the present administration for good.

He told newsmen that many corporate organisations, including Nigerian Breweries and some sport marketers have beseeched the council to request for sponsorship of programmes, events and spaces in the stadium.

