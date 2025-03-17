Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State.

The Oyo State Government is parnering the Kingdom of the Netherlands to enhance waste management and promote a circular economy aimed at sustainable environmental practices.

The collaboration will focus on innovative waste solutions, recycling, and environmental sustainability.

Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, who disclosed this during a high-level meeting between the Mnistry and representatives from the Dutch Government.

“We are ready to partner with the Netherlands Government, but we need a clear roadmap on how the circular economy works. This is a new concept for us, just as we are new to the Netherlands platform. This marks the beginning of a new relationship, and we will do all necessary follow-ups”, he said.

While emphasising Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to transforming waste management in the State, Mogbonjubola assured the Dutch Government that the partnership would receive strong political support, ensuring smooth operations in Oyo State.

To facilitate the initiative, the Commissioner announced the formation of a Circular Economy Desk within the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

This Committee will leverage expertise from existing institutions and develop strategies for implementation.

“I am excited this is happening during my tenure. We already have a platform, but we haven’t fully taken advantage of it. Now, Oyo State is ready to take the bull by the horns,” he added.

Peter Kelley, the Representative of the Consulate General of the Netherlands, highlighted the economic opportunities embedded in waste recycling.

He explained that the Dutch Government had been involved in similar projects in Nigeria, such as a waste-to-energy facility in Lagos, textile recycling through Cope Clothing in the Loop, and training businesses on sustainable recycling practices.

Kelley acknowledged that while the circular economy is a relatively new concept, its success in the Netherlands proves it can work in Oyo State.

“As it works in the Netherlands, it will work here provided we engage all stakeholders, including the Government, businesses, communities, and universities. The Consulate General’s role is to facilitate this process,” he stated.

Sunday Ojelabi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, earlier in his welcome address, expressed gratitude for the Netherlands’ interest in supporting Oyo State’s sustainability goals.

He emphasised that the circular business platform would benefit local entrepreneurs and improve environmental conditions.

With this collaboration, Oyo State is poised to becoming a model for waste management innovation, job creation, and environmental sustainability in Nigeria.

