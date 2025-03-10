The Oyo State Government says it is working in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), to review, finalise and validate the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) policy document and its implementation strategies.

The Oyo collaboration with UNICEF and WaterAid Nigeria is expected to enhance water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services within the State.

Babalola Afobaje, the Chairman, Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ engagement in Ibadan said the measure was a significant milestone aimed to overview of the policy gathering principles and institutional arrangements.

“This document is essential for attracting investments from both local and international development partners, as it outlines the state’s commitment to improving access to safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and achieving an open defecation-free status”, he said.

Afobaje also emphasised the Agency’s dedication to transforming the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) policy into actionable law through an executive order.

According to him, the validation marks a pivotal moment in the pursuit of sustainable development and climate resilience in the State and the sub region.This move aims to ensure the policy’s sustainability and effectiveness in creating a healthier environment”, he said.

Read also: Oyo partners UNICEF to launch multi-sectoral strategic plan to tackle malnutrition, hunger

“The workshop underscored the importance of involving various stakeholders to ensure the policy is comprehensive and addresses the unique needs of different communities within the state.”

The validation of the WASH policy is anticipated to provide a clear framework for implementing WASH initiatives across Oyo State.

The Chairman highlighted that the policy would serve as a guiding framework to stimulate concrete action to protect the environment and secure the future of the State.

Monday Johnson, UNICEF representative in his goodwill message stated that UNICEF is commited to the development of WASH Policy in the state.

He further emphasised that UNICEF would develop and document the necessary steps to advance the State’s progress in this sector.

Adebayo Alao, the representative of WaterAid Nigeria, expressed his organization’s commitment to the program.

While recalling that WaterAid Nigeria began supporting the State in this effort as far back as 1990 said “i believe the meeting is an opportunity to finalize this policy and move forward”.

He added, “After this, we will have a policy that is acceptable to all stakeholders, enabling us to work together to advance the sector.”

Share