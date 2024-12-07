Oyo SUBEB arrests job seeker over result falsification

Nureni Adeniran, OYOSUBEB's Chairman

…NUT lauds Makinde over recruitment of 19,500 teachers

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB) has nabbed one Abosede Ojo, a middle -age job seeker who allegedly falsified her job portal result.

Nureni Adeniran, OYOSUBEB’s Chairman, said the suspect had been handed over to the Police for further investigation.

Adeniran said that the suspect, who sat for the recruitment CBT examination scored 36, but decided to connive with an exams syndicate who allegedly produced a fake congratulatory message for her.

He explained that the suspect was apprehended during a verification exercise put in place by the Board, for qualified candidates.

Adeniran further explained that the suspect confessed that she did not come for the interview, but liaised with her husband to get herself a congratulatory message.

Read also: Recruitment: OYOSUBEB set to interview 545 people with disabilities

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State Wing, has commended the Oyo State Government for the recruitment of 19,500 teachers within five years of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration.

The union which made the commendation in a statement signed by the Chairman, Oladimeji Raji and the Secretary, Salami Olukayode, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, adding that the recruitment of new teachers would address the problems of inadequate manpower in the education sector and promote teaching and learning.

Share