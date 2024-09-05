Recruitment: OYOSUBEB set to interview 545 people with disabilities

Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, executive chairman of OYOSUBEB

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB) has revealed that five hundred and forty five candidates with various forms of disability will be interviewed, at the Board on September 10 and 11, 2024.

Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, the chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OYOSUBEB, disclosed this during a visit by the Oyo State Agency for People With Disabilities led by the Director-General, Ayodele Adekanmbi.

The visit was aimed at concluding arrangements towards the forthcoming interview exercise for people with disabilities by the Board.

Recall that the Board fixed September 10 and 11, as dates to interview applicants with disabilites, while caregivers were fixed for September 12 and 13, 2024.

Adeniran said candidates from Oke-ogun, Ibarapa, Ogbomoso and Oyo will be interviewed on September 10, 2024, while candidates from Ibadan main city and Ibadan less city will be interviewed on September 11, 2024.

During the visit, Adeniran stated the Board’s commitment to implementing a reasonable employment quota for people living with disabilities in the ongoing recruitment exercise by the Board.

He said though the Board is constrained by other criteria for recruitment such as merit, gender, Local government spread, etc, the welfare of those with disabilities is key to the present administration.

Adeniran said “the Board is committed to prioritizing persons with disabilities and will continue to do so. We have enough Special schools for them to teach. There are 22 Special basic schools across the 3 senatorial districts in Oyo State”.

“The Engr. Seyi Makinde led administration is committed to making life better for them without any form of discrimination or rejection”.

Also speaking, Adekanmbi applauded the Board for implementing an all-inclusive exercise, aimed at strengthening the workforce of the State.

He said, with the assistance of the Board, arrangements have been made for the visually impaired in the areas of providing for brailed question papers and tools required by them to participate in the interview independently.

Adekanmbi said the Agency has also made arrangements for the deaf and the physically challenged.

Adekanmbi said the inclusion of his agency by the Board has encouraged full participation and inclusion of PWDs in recruitment of teachers, while it has also increased awareness on disability rights and issues across board.

The Director-general took members of the Board through some basic concept of disability while also highlighting some of the challenges being faced by persons with disabilities in the society.

He also applauded the state government on some of its achievement towards inclusion such as the passage and signing of the State Disability Law, which established the Agency for People With Disabilities.

Adekanmbi said the panel will be headed by oladipupo Akolade ,a professor from the University of Ibadan, Temitope Aluko and Kayode Olukayode, who will be assisted by 4 sign language interpreters, and wheel chair assistants.

He said, “to make the arrangements easy, the candidates will be divided into three clusters: blind, deaf and the physically disabled”.

Also present at the meeting were the Executive Secretary of the Board, Olaide Ladipo, Special Assistant to the Governor on Disabilities, alongside top management members of the board.