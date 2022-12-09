Oyo State lauds firm’s CSR, charges others

The Oyo State government has called on firms operating across the state to assist the government in the provision of infrastructure and other development projects in order to help in lifting lives in the communities they operate.

The state, through the Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, made the call at the commissioning of four water borehole facilities and newly renovated public toilet facilities at Ibadan, which were provided by 22Bet.ng, a global sports betting and casino brand.

The projects include; water boreholes and toilet facilities at four key markets in Ibadan; Ojoo Meat Market, Lagos Park, Bodija Market Iwo Park Garage, Agbowo Park/ University of Ibadan (UI) student residential area, and Apete Market, close to Apete Garage/Poly Ibadan student residential area.

The provision of the facilities, in partnership with the Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, are part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of 22Bet.ng whose portfolio includes; Esports, 22Bet Casino, 22Games among others.

Olajide Boladuro, director-general, Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, commended 22Bet for the facilities, adding that these are things the beneficiaries have always wanted.

