Oyo set to recruit 10,500 teaching, non-teaching staff in schools

The Oyo State Government has approved the recruitment of 7,500 teachers, and 3,000 non-teaching staff into the State teaching service, as part of its efforts to improve the Post-Primary education sector.

Akinade Alamu, Chairman, Oyo State Post-Primary Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) made this known on Friday in Ibadan.

Recall that in 2021, the Oyo State Government through the Commission employed about 5,000 teachers in the State.

He said the recruitment exercise then was applauded by stakeholders in Oyo State, including the World Bank Global Partnership on Education.

Alamu said the present Administration in Oyo State would continue to prioritise education, and job opportunities for the public.

The Chairman said interested candidates with requisite credentials, can apply through the link tescom.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng, for about two weeks.

Alamu also advised applicants to ensure they have a National Identification Number, functioning email; phone numbers among other requirements.

He said the recruitment of new teachers would be based on merit to raise the standard of education, advising all qualified candidates, including the physically-challenged, to jump on the offer.

According to him, merit-based employment is key to qualitative education, hence the need to adhere strictly to the stated guidelines on the portal.

He warned applicants from applying simultaneously for both categories, saying that each applicant is entitled to either teaching or non-teaching category.

The Chairman said steps for the employment exercise include, online application, CBT examination, and Oral interview.

Whole applauding Governor Seyi Makinde, for approving mass recruitment exercise in Oyo State said “Oyo State government’s huge investment in the education sector is yielding positive results as our students are doing well on all fronts. Therefore, the government is set to recruit more teachers, in addition to those on ground”.