Oyo police arrest three, parade armed robbery and one Indian hemp dealer suspects

Oyo State Police Command said on Friday that it has arrested three persons in connection with killings in Akinyele local government area of Oyo state.

An 18-year old teenager, Barakat Bello, a pregnant woman, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, 21-year-old student, Grace Oshiagwu, Olusayo Fagbemi, and a five-year-old boy, identified as Mujeeb were killed by suspected ritualists last month.

Also, another 45-year old woman, Adeola Bamidele and her daughter, Dolapo Bamidele, were also attacked.

While parading the suspects at a press briefing on Friday in Ibadan, Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, gave the names of the suspects as of Sunday Sodipe, Adedokun Yinusa, and Shehu Usman.

“On 4th June 2020 at about 2230hrs, unknown hoodlums who have been terrorizing members of the public in Akinyele, Ojoo, and Moniya areas of Ibadan invaded the residence of one Azisat Shomuyiwa F, a 29 years old pregnant woman at Ijefun, L Adisa community, Ojoo Area Ibadan.

“Meanwhile after a discreet investigation by a team of SARS operatives, one Shehu Usman was arrested in connection with the crime and one Techno mobile phone belonging to the slain woman was recovered from him. Upon interrogation, the suspect denied his involvement in the crime but gave useful information which subsequently led to the arrest of one notorious hoodlum who identified himself as Sunday Shodipe.

“The suspect confessed to have single-handedly masterminded the crime and explained in detail how he invaded the victim’s residence where she brutally attacked, robbed her before she was later murdered in cold blood”.

“The assailants troubling the settled water at Akinyele local government area and some suspected criminal elements carrying out defilement of minors and teenagers in the state have been arrested and they are showcased here today.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects included one hand shovel, one techno mobile phone, one I phone Xmax, and one Itel Phone.

Enwonwu also disclosed that the police have arrested five persons in connection with armed robbery and one Indian hemp dealer.

The Police commissioner also disclosed that six suspects were arrested in connection with defilements.

He added that four (4) people were arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Oluwasayo Fagbemi and her daughter.