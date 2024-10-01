Oyo partners UNICEF to eradicate open defecation with Satopan toilets

The Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (OYORUWASSA) is partnering with UNICEF and LIXIL representatives from Kenya to ensure SATO PAN toilets are installed across the State, a move undertaken towards eliminating open defecation in the State by 2028.

Babalola Afobaje, Chairman of the Agency while speaking during the inspection of some communities at Egbeda and Ona Ara axis of Ibadan, commended Governor Seyi Makinde and UNICEF for their unwavering support in fostering a clean and healthy environment, particularly for children.

The Chairman assured Oyo State residents that the Agency’s sanitation efforts would benefit both urban and rural residents, promoting the use of SATO PAN toilets to achieve this goal.

Adeduntan Mumeen, General Manager, OYORUWASSA, while speaking during the inspection, stressed the importance of SATO PAN toilets as a swift solution to the open defecation challenge

He reiterated that Oyo State would attain open defecation-free status through the collaborative efforts of all relevant stakeholders.

Monday Johnson, UNICEF WASH Specialist, emphasised that the increased access to SATO PAN toilets would lead to a healthier environment and ultimately end to open defecation in the State.

He urged stakeholders to educate the public on the benefits of maintaining a clean environment and praised OYORUWASSA, LGAs, and Toilet Business Owners (TBOs) for their contributions to this cause.

Samuel Langat, representative from LIXIL Organisation, similarly stated that the use of SATO PAN toilets is essential for living in a clean environment.

Langat said that the team’s visit was aimed at engaging critical stakeholders and Toilet business owners (TBOs) regarding the sales, installation, and usage of SATO products.

He added that by 2030, everyone should have access to smart toilets through the use of SATO products.

