Oyo partners UNICEF on handwashing advocacy to prevent pandemics

The Oyo State Government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Lagos Field Office have urged residents of Oyo State to recommit to the practice of proper handwashing method.

Babalola Afobaje, Chairman, Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (OYORUWASSA), stated this at an event in Okolo, Ibarapa-East Local Government to commemorate 2024 Global Handwashing Day, with the theme “Why are Clean Hands still Important?”.

He emphasised the life-saving importance of handwashing with soap, calling it a health necessity, that prevents the spread of diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea and pneumonia.

Afobaje noted that significant progress had been made by the Government in promoting hygiene in Oyo State, through different efforts, with the support of UNICEF and other developmental partners.

Afobaje therefore added that it was essential to maintain and improve handwashing practices beyond public health emergencies, acknowledging the support of partners such as UNICEF and Sato Lixil in promoting health hygiene in Oyo State.

He also called on the media to play a critical role in spreading the message of handwashing to nooks and crannies of the Country.

“Each of us has a role to play in making handwashing a universal practice. Handwashing with soap is an important prevention for sanitation-related diseases. It will prevent us in Oyo State, particularly Ibarapa-East local government from getting sick”, the Chairman noted.

Read also: Only 4% of Nigerians practice handwashing at critical times – FG

Monday Johnson, UNICEF Water and Sanitation (WASH) Specialist, stressed that Ibarapa-East Local Government is very key in handwashing campaign, hence, the 2024 global event was celebrated in Okolo.

Johnson said handwashing practice prevents disease outbreaks and reduces the impact of future pandemics, highlighting its role in combating pandemics and supporting efforts to eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

The UNICEF Specialist acknowledged that some parts of Ibarapa-East still lack access to toilet facilities, adding that UNICEF hopes to end open defecation in Ibarapa-East local government very soon through the support of RUWASSA and Sato Lixil.

He appealed to market men and women, teachers, parents and guardians to push for handwashing practices in their homes.

Adegoke Ayodele,the Director, Community Mobilisation and Hygiene Education, OYORUWASSA, called on parents and all stakeholders to key into the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target, which focuses on access to water and sanitation.

He said parents and teachers must accelerate efforts to improve hygiene services in the State.

“Help the Oyo State government amplify hygiene messages and inspire your children to take responsibility for their health and the health of others,” he said.

Adegoke urged all stakeholders to take concrete actions to ensure universal hand hygiene.

To commemorate the 2024 Global Handwashing Day on October 15, the Director, Environmental Health Services, Ibarapa East LGA, Elizabeth Akintola demonstrated hand washing techniques in the presence of school pupils and parents present.

Share