Oyo: NGO aid govt effort at empowering widows with N50,000

No fewer than 250 women, mostly widows, were empowered financially on Saturday with the sum of N50,000 each in a non-interest grant to start or fund their businesses, a gesture seen as a significant step in the Oyo State government’s public-private partnership to fight youth and women poverty in the state.

The women, mostly widows and without a reliable source of income, who live in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, were financially empowered by the Florence Modupe Foundation (FMF) through the Digital Space Microfinance Bank.

This aid comes in at a very important time when over 60 percent of Nigerians are living in multidimensional poverty, with mainly women and youths dominating this undesirable bracket, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The event, which took place in Ibadan and was tagged “Balancing Privilege,” served as an opportunity to assist these struggling widows but also offered a chance to empower other less privileged members of society.

The event was graced by Oni of Ife, who was represented by Sooko Omoniyi, and Aminu Ado Bayero, ably represented by Uzman Ado Bayero. Both high-profile dignitaries praised the foundation’s effort to assist the government in empowering those less fortunate in society.

Also present at the event were Mariam Ogunwusi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Deputy Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, and Ejiofor Rose Obiageli, Special Adviser to the Senate President on NDDC.

Other high-profile dignitaries present at the event were Atinuke Osunkoya, Bashir Hanga, MD/CEO of G-Ariths Engineering Nigeria Ltd., Jibril Ahmad, CEO of Knightsbridge Hospitality Group, and Ibadan market leaders, among others.

Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs, who appointed representatives, praised the foundation for its support for women.

The 250 widows received their grant on the spot after completing their documentation with DSC Microfinance Bank, the partner financial institution.

In addition to the 250 widows and 250 women in business empowered with this N50,000 grant, 400 other women were given staple food items and Ankara materials to celebrate the festive season.

Children were not left as kids with special needs who attend the Children of Jesus Kids Home for Special Needs in Ibadan were given items by the foundations.