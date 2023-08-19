Oyo moves to revamp water supply project

The Oyo State government, has said it is working out modalities on how to improve its water supply project, especially in the area of provision of adequate potable water.

The Chairman of the Corporation, Elias Adeojo made this remark during his tour of the Corporation’s facilities across the State.

Adeojo said the tour is aimed at actualising the rehabilitation, upgrading and expansion of the State’s Water Supply Scheme to improve water supply infrastructure so as to meet the emerging water demand in the state.

Read also: Isese Day: Adeleke declares Monday public holiday in Osun

Adeojo stressed that the Government is committed to the well-being of residents, hence its determination to address all factors besetting water production as enshrined in the Omituntun 2.0 mantra.

He noted that all the moribund equipment of the Corporation would be revamped in order to meet up with the present day need of potable water.

The Chairman added that abandoned projects would be revisited and reviewed so as to maximize the purpose they were projected for and curb wastage of scarce resources.

On the perennial problem of epileptic power supply to the Corporation’s formations across the State, the Chairman assured that the issue would soon be a thing of the past as all hands are on deck to surmount it by the State Government.

He added that alternative power supply would be explored soon when the economic situation of the State improves.

The Chairman was accompanied by some Directors of the Corporation during the familiarization visit which took them to Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun, Ogbomoso, Oyo and Ibadan less city areas of the State.

The visit resumes next week when it will be the turn of the Corporation’s formations in Ibadan metropolis.