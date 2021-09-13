Oyo lights cities, towns, reads riot act to street light vandals

Oyo State Government has said it had already provided 50 kilometres of street light for cities and towns across the state.

Temilolu Seun Ashamu, Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, who disclosed this in Ibadan, said that the light-up project embarked upon is to ensure that nowhere is safe for criminals to hide or perpetuate their heinous act.

He also stated that the project is meant to beautify cities and towns adding that when the whole project is completed, Oyo State would wear a new look.

The Commissioner, who commended Governor Seyi Makinde for ensuring a better life for the people of the state, warned that the state would deal ruthlessly with those engaged in vandalism of public facilities.

Ashamu noted that the good intention for the procurement of such public facilities may be defeated if they are not properly managed and protected by the people.

He also called on the people to be vigilant and report any case of destruction on any of the facilities to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources or nearby police station for proper action.