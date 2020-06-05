Oyo House of Assembly to review laws on Rape and Sexual Violence against women

To check rising cases of rape and other violence against women, the Oyo State House of Assembly is set to review existing laws on sexual violence and input stricter punishment.

This followed the gruesome gang rape and murder of Barakat Bello in Akinyele area of the State.

The Chairman, Parliamentary Council of the House of Assembly, Ayotunde Fatokun speaking with journalists on Friday in Ibadan shortly after visiting and commiserating with the family of Barakat stated that it was imperative for people to support government by exposing evil doers and criminals in their community to law enforcement agencies.

As a way,Fatokun who represents Akinyele Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly disclosed that there is an ongoing inter-committee legislative business with the House Committee on Women to properly scrutinise the existing law and review it, where appropriate.

“I just spoke with the Chairman House Committee on women today to ensure that we look into the law that protects women and guaranty their security. We are working tirelessly and we are going to really come up with a meaningful outcome. I have visited Barakat’s parents. I have called my colleagues in the house to work together. We are working with the police now and I would like to tell you that the police station in Ikereku had been abandoned for a very long time but we have now mobilised police officers there now.”

Speaking on herdsmen insecurity, Fatokun berated the security threats posed by the herdsmen as witnessed in some parts of the state and promised that the laws that had already been made will be enforced as soon as the Amotekun Corps is inaugurated next week.

“We have made laws on anti-open grazing. The law will be fully enforced as soon as the Amotekun corps is inaugurated next week. They will work with the police and the civil Defence Corps to ensure the law is enforced”