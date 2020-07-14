Oyo House of Assembly reshuffles standing committees 

For more effective oversight functions, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin on Tuesday announced the reconstitution of standing committees.

Ogundoyin who during plenary on Tuesday announced the reconstitution of the 27 house standing Committees, urged members to take their oversight functions seriously saying this would further help in presenting the 9th Oyo Assembly as a vibrant and focused house.

According to him, your oversight functions are to aid the activities of the Oyo State Government hence every member must be actively involved in Committee assignments.

He pointed out that the reconstitution of the committees was not to witch hunt anybody but to assist the Government in proper implementation and execution of duties and responsibilities.

“I am convinced the 9th Oyo Assembly has what it takes to enhance governance, promote accountability and serve as watchdogs to other arms of Government including Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals

The Committees have Akeem Mustapha as the Chairman of Public Accounts, Finance, and Appropriation, while Ademola Olusegun Popoola heads the Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters, and Honors Committee.

Olamide Francis Olagoke is in charge of Inter-Parliamentary Relations just as Olatunde Taofeeq Kehinde oversees Works and Transport Committee while Akeem Obadara is the Chairman House Committee on Security and Strategy.

The Chairman House Committee on Information, Media and ICT still remains Kazeem Olayanju while Bimbo Oladeji continues as House Committee Chairman on Women Affairs and Community Development among other Committee heads and members.