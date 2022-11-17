Oyo guber: Political leaders, monarchs pledge support for Accord candidate, Adelabu, in Oke-Ogun

Some traditional rulers and political leaders from Oke-Ogun geo-political zone of Oyo State have pledged their support for the Accord gubernatorial candidate and former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) deputy governor, Adebayo Abdul-Waheed Adelabu in 2023 election.

The Director-General of the party campaign council, Adegboyega Adegoke, other party chieftains and members were in Oke Ogun where they paid homage to the Alamodu of Ago Amodu, Oba Johnson Akinloye Olaoye to solicit his support during the forthcoming election.

The campaign team also visited the Onibaasi of Baasi in Atisbo local government, Oba Azeez Babatunde, while giving his royal blessing; he also pledged his support and that of his people for the Accord governorship candidate.

Speaking during the visit, Onibaasi assured the campaign council of their unflinching support, while urging the people of Ibadan to cast their votes for one of them, who have most of his investments in Ibadan and across other towns in the state unlike some candidates, whom their means of livelihood are unknown to the people.

At the rally, a former local government chairman, Saki East local government, Dele Adesina popularly known as ABA and thousands of his supporters dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Accord.

Read also:Education: Olori Atuwatse III makes cash donations to Delta schools, pledges more assistance

Speaking at the rally, the DG Accord Campaign Council, Adegoke expressed optimism that Accord would emerge victorious in the 2023 election.

According to him, if Accord gets into power, the party would ensure local governments autonomy so that development can get to the grassroots.

Adegoke pointed out that Accord would ensure good road networks to ensure smooth transportation of agricultural inputs from Oke-Ogun to various towns and cities across the state and beyond.

While welcoming the former Saki East Local Government chairman, Dele Adesina and thousands of his supporters, Accord gubernatorial candidate, who is also former deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Adebayo Adelabu said, if he is elected as the next governor of the state, he would provide essential amenities for people of Oke-Ogun and the state at large.

The Accord guber candidate said he would provide low cost housing, revolving loans for farmers, market men and women, health facilities and free education for the people of the state.