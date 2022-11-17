Education: Olori Atuwatse III makes cash donations to Delta schools, pledges more assistance

The wife of the Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, has donated two million, five hundred thousand naira (N2.5m) to Odokun Secondary School, Oboghoro in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The gesture, she said, was in clear demonstration of her passion to continuously support education in the state.

The donation came barely one week after she also gave out one hundred thousand naira for the purchase of boards in Bobi Primary School, Bobi in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The monarch’s wife also pledged to institute modalities for the renovation of the school.

The cash donation to Odokun Secondary School, Oboghoro, climaxed the visit of Olori Atuwatse III and other members of Royal Iwere Foundation to Oboghoro and Utonlila Communities in Warri North Local Government Area, as part of activities to round off the week-long distribution of intervention materials to Itsekiri communities affected by the recent flood.

The Olori, who was accompanied on the visit by the former Chairman of North Local Government Area, Godwin Toritseju Ebosa, expressed satisfaction over her philanthropic gesture in supporting education and development of the Oboghoro community.

According to her, “Education deserves all our support if we must bridge the inequality gap in the society and that is why I am passionate about contributing my part towards education at all levels at any given opportunity. I am so happy to be part of this,” she said.

Food items (bags of rice, beans, garri, noodles, palm oil, among others) were donated to the communities during the visit.