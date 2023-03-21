Oyo guber: Ladoja congratulates Makinde

Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, on Tuesday, congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde over his re-election for another term of four years.

In a congratulatory message sent to Makinde, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland prayed to God to help Makinde succeed in meeting people’s expectations.

Ladoja before the last Saturday’s election, did not support Makinde but pitch his tent with candidate of All Progressives Congress, Teslim Kolawole Folarin.

But according to the former governor, all the dramatis personae have quit the stage with their laurels and bruises leaving you alone. What are now left are your promises and stark realities.

“My dear governor. Congratulations on your reelection for another term of four years. By now the campaigns are over, the outbursts are over, the various lies are over, the abuses are over, the curses are over, the deliberate misinterpretations are over the jostlings for spaces are over.

May God help you succeed to the people’s expectation, your satisfaction and fulfillment in this selfless job before you.