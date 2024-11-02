Oyo Govt to establish business district in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

…Earmarks 3,149 hectares for the project

To make way for a commercial corridor that would be a beehive of economic activities, the Oyo State Government has concluded plans to establish a business district in Ibadan, the state capital.

Williams A. Funmilayo, the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, who disclosed this in Akinyele during a sensitization meeting with relevant stakeholders disclosed that the project will be situated in the Akinyele Local government area of the State.

He mentioned that 3,149 hectares of land have been delineated for the project while 598.613 hectares of the Land have been earmarked as resettlement scheme for some of the affected villages,

Funmilayo further revealed that 833,853 Hectares have been identified as a developed area, which will be excised from the acquisition, while the remaining 1,717.235 Hectares of Land will be designed as the Ilu-tun tun Business District.

He further said that the enumeration and valuation of structures will commence on Monday, 4th November 2024, to give a clearer perspective to affected areas within the Ilu-tun tun Business District corridor.

Akin Funmilayo enjoined the organised private sector to partner with the state government in growing the economy in order to improve the living conditions of residents.

Also, the Commissioner implored the Akinyele residents to cooperate with the officials that will conduct the enumeration and valuation of affected properties, which will commence on Monday, 4th November 2024.

Wole Akinleye, Akinyele local government chairman, while speaking on the project, said that people living in the remote villages would be resettled.

While applauding the measures taken, appreciated the government for the project cited for development in Akinyele Local Government.

“They will be resettled even when the government pays compensation to them, which shows the Government is considerate in its urbanisation project,” he said.

Oba James Odeniran, the Alakinyele of Akinyele, also appreciated the government for choosing the Akinyele local government for such development.

