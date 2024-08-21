Oyo govt earmarks N513m to compensate Ajia property owners

The Oyo State Government has commenced the payment of compensation to owners of properties acquired for developmental projects along the Ajia Inukan LCDA, Ona Ara Local Government Area of the State.

Businessday reports that the State Government recently acquired an expanse of land for the construction of Air Force Base, General Hospital and ICT Centre at Ajia in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

Williams Akin-Funmilayo, Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, who stated this in a meeting with the claimants, said that the Government had earmarked the sum of N513,462,446.50k as compensation to the affected claimants.

The compensation, according to Akin-Funmilayo, is a crucial step towards fostering good relationship between the Government and the residents.

It will be recalled that the Oyo State Government earlier conducted identification and verification exercise for the property owners along the area after which their properties were valued in preparation for payment of compensation by the State Government.

One of the beneficiaries, Adedokun Olalekan, expressed gratitude to the State governor, Seyi Makinde, for his empathy towards the people of Oyo State.