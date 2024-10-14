Oyo govt deploys concrete tech to control flood in Ibadan

The Oyo State Government has settled for concrete pavement road on a portion of the Zion Plaza-Olusoji Road, which links Alao-Akala expressway in Ibadan, the State Capital.

This move, BusinessDay reports, comes after flood that destroyed asphalt overlay on the culvert, approaching the Zion Plaza-Olusoji Road.

Busoye Ogunlade, Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, (OYSROMA), speaking in Ibadan, during an inspection of the road, said the agency just completed the construction of rigid pavement, approaching Olusoji cross culvert.

He explained that the use of reinforced concrete technology would end pavement failures, caused by flood and years of infrastructural neglect on the road.

Read also: Insecurity, flooding, others squeeze Nigeria’s food supply

Ogunlade said that concrete roads had been tested in several States, saying it has a life span of 50 years compared to asphalt roads that would only last for 15 years.

He also lauded the quality of work being done on the 145 metres section of the road.

The Chairman assured residents that the solution proferred was permanent, while reinforced concrete of six inches was used to do the overlay.

“We have informed the general public, especially motorists, commuters, residents and road users along Zion plaza-Olusoji avenue, linking Alao Akala expressway, Ibadan about the construction of rigid pavement at the approaches of Olusoji cross culvert”, he noted.

According to him, the construction took a period of two weeks and will take a curing period of four weeks.

In view of the above, Ogunlade said the road had temporarily been closed from Saturday, 28th September, 2024, to Saturday, 9th November, 2024.

Regretting any inconvenience this might cause, he therefore, urged commuters to make use of other available alternative routes.

Share