Oyo follows Lagos, signs electricity bill into law

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has signed the Electricity Regulatory Commission bill into law, granting the state full authority to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity.

This development aligns with the proactive strides of Lagos and Edo States, which had earlier signed the same bill into law.

Makinde said the bill’s signing on Friday marks a pivotal moment for the state’s energy landscape.

He said the legislation paves the way for efficient generation, transmission, and electricity distribution within the state, bolstering accountability measures.

According to him, residents gain the power to demand transparency from the state government regarding electricity supply, aligning with the call for fiscal federalism.

‘‘As promised earlier in the week, I signed the Oyo State Electricity Regulatory Commission Bill into law today. This law will enable Oyo State to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity within the state.

‘‘In my remarks during the signing, I said amendments to the constitution like these are what we mean when we advocate for fiscal federalism. In years to come, as we work towards energy sufficiency, our people can hold state governments accountable on the issue of electricity supply,” he added.

President Bola Tinubu signed the 2023 Electricity Act into law in May, which is a replacement for the Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act of 2005.

The Act is expected to empower states, companies, and individuals to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity.