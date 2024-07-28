Oyo First Lady distributes 50,000 free renewed hope exercise books to students

Taminominin Makinde, the Oyo State First Lady, has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to education as foundation for sustainable development and better tomorrow.

Makinde gave the assurance at the flag-off ceremony for the distribution of 50,000 free exercise books to public secondary schools across the state.

The free exercise book is one of the intervention programmes from the office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in collaboration with the office of Oyo State First Lady.

The first lady, who was represented by Toyin Balogun, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, explained that the intervention is done in the best interest of the state and students with a view to assisting parents to meet the writing materials requirements of their wards.

She admonished students to take their studies seriously by utilizing the materials given to them judiciously.

“This programme was conceptualized and brought into being by the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to ensure that the quality of life lived by our people, especially the women and the children is improved considerably.

The programme comes in different segments. The agricultural and educational elements are what we are reinstating today. About 15 schools are represented today and everyone will go home with part of the book packs of the renewed hope initiative.

“This intervention today is a complement to the free education policy of Governor Seyi Makinde and will relieve the burden on parents.

“I advise you to go to higher institutions or places of vocational learning and become distinguished members of the society”.

At the end of the next decade or so, we will be excited for you seeing us on the street of Oyo State, Nigeria or outside the country and saying I faced my studies and benefitted from the renewed hope initiative, I faced my studies, and today I am now a doctor, an engineer, a lawyer, a nurse and an internationally recognised fashion designer. This would be what will happen to you all in the mighty name of God,” she said.

Salihu Adelabu, a professor and Commissioner of Education, in his welcome address, acknowledged the outstanding records of the Oyo State governor in the education sector.

The commissioner, who spoke through Akanji Olayinka, director of Secondary Schools, hinted that the gesture would enhance the academic performance of the state students.

In their goodwill messages, Oyepeju Kazeem, principal, Iseyin District Grammar School, and Abokede Taiwo, principal, Fiditi Grammar School, lauded the government at the federal and state levels for the gesture, adding that it will in turn assist parents in no small measures in the area of provision of writing materials to the wards.

Also, speaking on behalf of the students, Olaosebikan Raheemat, senior girl, Iseyin District, appreciated the first lady for the gesture, saying that today’s programme will serve as a morale booster to all of them and will help them to prepare for the next academic session.

The event, which was held at the Iseyin District Grammar School, Iseyin and Fiditi Grammar School, Oyo State, climaxed with a symbolic presentation of the exercise books by the representative Oyo First Lady to representatives of the students from schools across the state.