Oyo COVID-19 task force discovers delta variant in state

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has discovered the Delta variant of the COVID-19 in the state with an admonition to the residents to be extraordinarily careful.

Olabode Ladipo, state incident manager and coordinator of Emergency Operations Centre, who confirmed the development, said that the general public had been notified of the need to take extra caution and consistently apply all advisories earlier released by the Task Force.

A statement by the chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, on behalf of the Task Force, indicated that the Task Force “wishes to notify the general public of the isolation of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus in the State.”

“This strain has been associated with high transmission, increase the severity of infection and outcomes.

“As such, this is to warn that the virus is still very much within the society,”, the statement reads.

It also warned residents of the state to continue to comply with all advisories aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19, asking all inbound travellers to always isolate for seven days and submit themselves for tests.