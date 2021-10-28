Oyo constitutes c’ttee to drive waste evacuation

The Oyo government has set up a committee to drive waste evacuation within the state.

The committee consists of the management from Oyo State Waste Management Authority, the ministry of environment, and select private sector operators in the waste management sector.

According to a statement signed by Abiodun Oni, the commissioner for environment and natural resources, a sustainable roadmap will soon be rolled out by the state government.

Acknowledging that waste is littering some parts of the state, Oni said efforts were on to tackle the challenge of the evacuation of solid waste on major roads, medians, and other open spaces in no distance time

“We are on top of this situation, so all hands must be on deck to participate actively towards ensuring that the environment is free of dirt”, he said.

“We are putting all efforts to deal with the challenges but we are asking residents and other stakeholders affected to play by the rules so as to accomplish a sustainable environment that will improve the social wellbeing of citizens in the state”

The commissioner further emphasized that as part of the civic responsibility of residents, other organizations, market leaders would be involved in restoring sanity in the state. He warned the residents against dumping refuse indiscriminately as violators would face the law.