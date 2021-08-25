Oyo Assembly passes bills on pension, others

Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed three bills into laws.

The bills which were passed after the clause by clause consideration of the House committee reports are Oyo State Pension Board (amendment) Bill; the Mineral Development Agency (further amendment) Bill, and the Local Government (further amendment) Bill, 2021.

A member representing Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere State constituency, Oyeleke Simeon Adegbola who read the report of the ad-hoc committee that considered the Oyo State Pension Board (amendment) Bill, said the amendment was aimed at further improving the welfare of pensioners across Oyo State.

He said this was in line with the resolve of Governor Seyi Makinde to better the lots of retirees.

Also presenting the report of the ad-hoc committee that worked on the Mineral Development Agency Bill, Kazeem Olayanju (Irepo/Olohunsogo) said the move was to ensure total regulation of mining activities in Oyo State such that it will benefit the state, host communities and miners.

While reading the report of the ad-hoc committee that considered the Local Government Bill, Bamidele Adeola (Iseyin/Itesiwaju) explained that the amendment was to cater for creation of more departments for effective and effective service delivery in all local government councils across the state.

Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin who presided over the plenary said the passage of three bills in a day was a testimony to the fact that the House was setting new record.

“This brought to 75 the total number of bills passed by the House of Assembly in a little above two years. We will not relent until we are able to set an outstanding record for this Assembly and for others coming behind,” he said.