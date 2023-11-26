Oyetola signs performance bond with CEOs under Marine, Blue Economy Ministry

Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy has signed a performance bond with chief executive officers and directors of agencies and departments under the ministry.

The performance bond, which was signed in Lagos on Thursday, is a joint commitment to turn around the socio-economic fortune of the newly created Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

Information obtained from the Twitter handle of Ismail Omipidan, spokesperson to the minister, said the initiative was aimed at strengthening efficiency, proficiency and effectiveness for the overall development of the Marine and Blue Economy sector.

“The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is prepared and set to actualise its deliverables and contribute to the actualisation of President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Omipidan said.

The signing of the Performance Bond followed a fruitful and resourceful two-day retreat, organised by the Ministry in Lagos, to chart a new course towards actualising its lofty objectives.

With that the signing of the performance bond, he said, the Ministry has become the first to cascade the Performance Bond initially signed with President Bola Tinubu to its Directors and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).

On his part, Bashir Jamoh, director general of NIMASA, assured of steady and measurable progress within the period covered by the Bond.

He made a presentation on how to deploy an effective security architecture for the Exclusive Economic Zone to sustainably harness the Blue Economy potentials of the country.

“Now all hands must be on deck to deliver. We have a clearer understanding of the direction of the Ministry, and we will ensure Nigerians benefit from Mr President’s vision in creating the Ministry,” Jamoh added.

Earlier, the Ministry had held a stimulating stakeholders’ roundtable as part of efforts to scale up its productivity and enhance the Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative for greater development.