Oyedemi bags BusinessDay’s Next Bulls Award

…as firm celebrates Top 25 CEOs, business leaders

The real estate industry in Nigeria has recently witnessed a remarkable moment of recognition as Ambassador Julius Oyedemi, group executive director of Sales and Marketing at Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group), added another prestigious award to his extensive list of accolades.

In a grand ceremony organised by BusinessDay Media Limited at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently, Oyedemi was honored with the Next Bulls Award for 25 Top CEOs.

Oyedemi, a distinguished figure in the world of real estate development, has earned a reputation as a dynamic and accomplished leader who has consistently pushed the boundaries of excellence in his field.

Known for his exceptional leadership and numerous accomplishments, he serves as the CEO/MD of PWAN Plus, a thriving affiliate of the PWAN Group, where he holds multiple key positions.

The award ceremony, which brought together top business icons from various sectors, recognised Ambassador Oyedemi’s remarkable achievements and outstanding contributions to the real estate industry. His citation highlighted his unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, traits that have set him apart as a true industry leader.

In his speech at the event, Frank Aigbogun, publisher of BusinessDay Media Ltd, emphasized the significance of the BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards, describing it as more than just a recognition ceremony.

He commended the honorees for their extraordinary leadership, resilience, and dedication to driving positive change in their respective sectors.

Aigbogun noted that these visionary leaders have not only achieved exceptional financial growth but have also played pivotal roles in shaping Nigeria’s business landscape. They have created employment opportunities, fostered innovation, and contributed significantly to the country’s economic growth.

Ambassador Oyedemi’s journey to this moment of recognition has been characterised by hard work, determination, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

His ability to inspire and motivate others in the real estate industry has made him a respected figure among his peers and stakeholders.

A statement from his firm said: “As we celebrate Ambassador Dr. Julius Oyedemi’s achievement, we are reminded of the invaluable contributions of leaders like him in driving Nigeria’s economic progress. The Next Bulls Award for 25 Top CEOs serves as a testament to his dedication and passion for excellence in real estate development.

“Ambassador Oyedemi’s recognition at the BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards is a shining example of the heights that can be reached through vision, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. His journey continues to inspire others to aim for greatness in the dynamic world of real estate development.”