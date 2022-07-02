Oworonshoki chiefs demand installation of chosen heir

Some chiefs of the Oworonshoki kingdom in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State have demanded that the late Oba Bashiru Saliu’s son, Nurudeen, should be installed as the Oloworo of Oworonshoki kingdom by the state government.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the Lagos state government swore in Babatunde Saliu as the next Oba of Oworo.

However, Ganiyat Odeyemi, the Saliu family’s female ‘oloriebi’ or family head, told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, June 22, that the government imposed Babatunde on the community rather than appointing Nurudeen Saliu.

Odeyemi charged the Lagos State government to recognise Nurudeen as the new oba of Oworo in order to save the community without any delay.

She stressed that the community has been uneasy since Tunde was named the new Oba, adding that even youths are not pleased with the development.

According to Odeyemi, “When there are no riots or wars, police are everywhere in our community.”

Several of the chiefs, who spoke during the briefing, requested that it was imperative that Nurudeen be installed as the new Oloworo of Oworonshoki in order to fulfill the wishes of his late father, who was the first traditional ruler of the community.

Read also: Ikpeazu settles 13 years rift between IEA, host community

“We have three families entitled to the throne in Oworonshoki kingdom; they are Elebo, Jegede, and Kajola families, and it is an undeniable fact that the late Oba Bashiru Oloruntoyin Saliu was the first to be crowned as king here,” said Jelili Lawal, the Bashorun of Oworo kingdom.

“His reign was peaceful, and prosperity had since come to us; we felt compelled to honor his wishes that his son, Prince Nurudeen Olalekan Saliu, be appointed as the next Oloworo so that we could continue to enjoy it.”

“Plans have been finalised for the Oloworo-elect to be installed and crowned as permitted by the laws of the land.” We are surprised that Babatunde, rather than Nurudeen, has been crowned king and given the royal staff. ”

“We indigenes and chiefs in Oworo who agreed for Nurudeen Saliu to be crowned king are dissatisfied.” The government should assist us in addressing this issue and restoring peace to the community.”

On his part, Taiwo Lukmon, an indigene of Oworo, said he prays for peace in the community. “We indigenes accepted Nurudeen when his family named him as the successor of our first Oba but he was not chosen by the government as the new Oloworo of Oworo.” We appeal to the government to make peace reign.”