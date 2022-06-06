Owo massacre: Olubadan tasks S/West governors on securing region

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll has charged the governors of the South-West to wake up and do more in the task of securing the region.

While reacting to the Sunday dastardly act in Owo, Ondo State where scores of worshippers were murdered in a Catholic Church during service hours, the monarch noted that “with the creation of Amotekun and its activities so far, it was assumed that a lasting solution had been found to challenge of insecurity occasioned by kidnapping, banditry, herdsmen attack among others, but, with the Sunday ugly incident, it is not yet uhuru.

“This is not time to seek political correctness at the detriment of the people that elected you into offices as their governors. It is time to prioritize the safety of the people’s lives and property, because, you are first and foremost a Yoruba person before becoming a Nigerian and without the people being massacred by the bloodsuckers, you cannot be governors”, the monarch charged further.

In a statement through his media aide, Oladele Ogunsola which was made available to journalists on Monday, Olubadan who condemned the gruesome and wicked act described the incident as an affront to the Yoruba nation which should not only be condemned but must be made the last of such in this part of the country.

The murderous act of the worshippers in the Church on Sunday in the ancient Owo town has attracted wild condemnation and criticisms from across the country with people expressing fear and anxiety about the safety of lives and property in the area (Yoruba) hitherto regarded as the most secured and peaceful place in Nigeria.

Oba Balogun, who commiserated with the Governor of the state, Oluwarotimi, and the people of Ondo State said “it was pathetic and unimaginable that some people in their right senses could decide to go to a sanctuary of worship and kill innocent people worshipping their God.

“For God’s sake, what was the remote and immediate cause of such mindless and inhuman act? What did they intend to achieve with it? How would they account for the sacred blood being spilt anyhow before their creator? It was a sad commentary on the security level in this country”, Olubadan added.