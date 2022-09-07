Owo attack: Ondo offers succour to victims, deceased families

The Ondo State government has provided succour for the victims of the June 5 attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Chairman of the donation management committee, Wale Akinterinwa who led other members of the committee to Owo, said the move was in fulfilment of the promise made by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to give required support to all the victims of the attack.

Recall that Akeredolu had constituted a committee to manage funds donated by public-spirited individuals and corporate organisations into the Owo Terrorists Attack Relief Fund.

The committee has the commissioner for finance, Wale Akinterinwa as chairman.

According to Akinterinwa, the committee collated names and addresses of all the victims, families of the deceased and the injured, based on the funds received into the account so far.

He noted that each of the families of the deceased and the injured have been given cash gifts, adding that the disbursement will continue if more funds are received into the account.

“This is another series of support the Ondo State government is giving to the victims. What we have done on this occasion is to collate all the victims, families of the deceased and the injured, based on the funds we have received into the account we opened. We felt that it was proper with the approval of the governor to reach out to these families and that is why we are here today.

“We have given each of the families of the deceased and the injured cash gifts and as we receive more funds into the account, we will continue to disburse.

“At the end of the day, we will make public all the funds received, the amount received from home where we were allowed to and it will be transparent and how it was judiciously utilised.

“We want to thank all those who have donated on behalf of the Ondo State government; we thank them for their immense contribution, as God will continue to bless them.

“Thiis s also to let all the members of the public know that we are still expecting and willing to receive donations; it can never be too much and for those who still want to donate, our account will be made available. If you go to our website, you can still make donations,” he said.

One of the injured, Ayo Adetunji, a young boy, who spoke with journalists on behalf of other beneficiaries thanked the state government for the relief fund. Adetunji said the incident happened with no prior notice, but it was God that saved his life.