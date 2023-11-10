Owerri is calm

Business activities are going on smoothly in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, as people are going about their normal businesses unrestricted ahead of the Governorship election, which takes place tomorrow (Saturday, November 11, 2023).

There is no tension of any sort, in the capital city, as been speculated

There were also no security road blocks on major highways, especially on Aba-Owerri highway. The heavily policed highway had no single police presence on Friday.

Read also: Yakubu declares INEC neutrality for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Polls

The only security presence on that route to Owerri, was at Airport Junction, manned by Airforce personnel.

For a visitor to Owerri, the only thing that will show a sign of an election, is the campaign poster of Hope Uzodinma, the incumbent Governor of the State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that adorns major roads and streets of Owerri.