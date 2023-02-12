Overland, Azman among airlines with highest flight delays in 2022

Overland Airways, Azman Air, Arik Air and United Airlines are among domestic airlines with highest flight delays as shown in the review of flights they operated in 2022.

This was contained in Executive Summary of International and Domestic Operations in Nigeria (January- December 2022) compiled by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA).

According to the data, Overland had the highest flight delays, when compared to the number of flights it operated.

Overland operated 2926 flights with 2451 delays, showing 84 percent delays in all flights it operated and 11 flight cancellations.

Azman Air followed with 2,555 flight delays out of 3,713 flights operated, showing 69 percent of flights operated were delay.

Arik Air recorded 9,750 flights operated and 6,440 delays, accounting for 66 percent delays in its operations with 110 cancellations.

United Nigeria which had 42 cancellations operated 6,097 times and had 4,000 delays, also showing a 66 percent of flight delays.

Dana Air’s operations had 2,906 delays from 4,440 flights operated, showing a 65 percent delays and 24 cancelled flights.

Air Peace operated 24,449 domestic flights and recorded 14,908 delays showing 61 percent delays in flights operated. The airline also recorded 129 cancellations.

Aero Contractors which records 3,106 flights had 1,889 delays and 99 cancellations; its delay percentage was also 61 percent.

Green Africa operated 4,648 flights with 2,111 delays showing a 45 percent delayed flights. The airline also recorded 79 flight cancellations.

The document showed that in 2022, 26 airlines carried out a total of 13, 003 international operations to and from the shores of Nigeria while 11 domestic airlines operated 80, 328 local flights around the country.

The document also showed that international airlines ferried in 1, 648, 225 inbound passengers and airlifted 1, 855,467 out of the country while domestic airlines did 6,309,664 and 6,359,077 inbound and outbound passengers.

The data also revealed that there were 4,628 delays and 82 cancelled flights on the international operations while the number for domestic operations was a staggering 47,144 with international operations recording 31 air returns, 48,234 baggage delays against domestic operations’ 91 air returns and 449 delayed baggage.

For international operations, Cronos had the least operation with 53 flights but recorded highest delays with 41 delays at 77 percent delay rate while it was followed by Turkish Airline which operated 654 flights into Nigeria in 2022 with 420 delays, showing a 64 percent flight delays.

Kenyan Airways had 60 percent delays having operated 344 flights to Nigeria with 205 delayed flights. Air Cote d’Ivoire operated 609 times into Nigeria with 314 delays at 52 percent.

EgyptAir followed with 350 flight delays out of 706 flights operated into Nigeria, showing a 50 percent flight delay.