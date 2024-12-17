Overland Airways expands network with new flight to Freetown

Overland Airways, Nigeria’s longest-serving private domestic airline is pleased to announce the launch of new direct flight services between Lagos (LOS), Nigeria and Freetown, Sierra Leone (FNA).

Effective 19th December 2024, Overland Airways will operate three weekly flights on the Lagos-Freetown-Lagos (LOS-FNA-LOS) route, offering connectivity with greater convenience to travellers. Lagos just got closer to Sierra Leone.

Flights will depart from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, with a scheduled departure time of 2:00 pm to accommodate travellers from Abuja and other Nigerian cities and arrive in Freetown International Airport (FIA) by 3:45 PM. This new service will boost regional trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

The new route will be operated using Overland Airways’ brand-new Embraer E-175 jet aircraft, a dual-class 88-seater modern jet aircraft featuring Premium class seats with spacious legroom and the regular Economy class.

Aderonke Emmanuel-James, Commercial and Corporate Risk Manager of Overland said: “We are excited to expand our network to the West African coast and offer direct flight services to Freetown. Overland Airways remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and convenient air travel across West Africa and this new service is a testament to that commitment. This new air service will facilitate easier travel for business and leisure travellers and strengthen existing regional ties. This new service will also reduce travel time for passengers on the Lagos – Freetown route”

Overland Airways’ service offering has evolved from an all-turboprop fleet to a mixed fleet with the introduction of brand-new Embraer E175 jets. In August 2024, in line with its strategic plan, Overland Airways commenced direct flight services between Lagos and Abuja and in October 2024 renewed its IOSA certification for the 5th consecutive time, reaffirming its position as a leading African carrier.

Aduke Atiba, Executive Director of Overland Airways, said: “Sierra Leone is emerging as the next business and tourism destination in West Africa and Overland Airways is pleased to support the ambition of the Government of Sierra Leone to build a vibrant economy supported by an efficient air transport system.”

