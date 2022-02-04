Over $7bn lost to insurgency in Borno – Zulum

Borno may have lost over $7 billion to the activities of Boko Haram which have ravaged the state over the past 13 years.

The state governor, Babagana Zulum, speaking at the regular media briefing put together by the Presidential Media Team at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday, said the North-East region will feel the impact of the devastation for a long time to come.

He, however, warned against allowing the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists to fester in the country, adding that “their activities will be more deadly than Boko Haram, and it will be felt in the entire country”

He also disclosed that over seven million people have either been displaced or traumatised, while many died in Borno state, from the activities of the insurgents in the region over the past 13 years.

The governor, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to explore the possibility of revisiting the use of mercenaries to prosecute the war against insurgents in the region, adding that “they will be more effective in dealing with these sophisticated terrorists”

“I think this early warning is timely. We shouldn’t allow ISWAP to grow. ISWAP is more sophisticated, more funded and they’re more educated. And we shall do everything possible to defeat ISWAP. Otherwise, what Boko Haram did will be a child’s play.

“This is an early warning system the Nigerian Army has to restrategise and defeat ISWAP. ISWAP will be a threat to the entire nation. Because of the proximity of Sub-Saharan Africa, they are coming from Libya and others resettling here.

“I have said it before, a growing number of ISWAP is located in some parts of the state and this is a matter of great concern to everybody. This is because they’re on the shores of Lake Chad and Southern Borno State. Luckily enough, I was told there was Dallas military deployment yesterday to Southern Borno State to fight the insurgents in the Tudun Katarangwa”

The ISWAP group is said to be holding sway along the shores of Lake Chad, where they launch attacks on the Nigerian security system.

Zulum, who called on the Federal Government to clear the region, added: “I have said time without number that in addition to what we are doing, there is a need for the government to rethink and look into the possibility of hiring mercenaries.

“I have said it before that there’s nothing wrong. America, Britain many more countries that are stronger than Nigeria, used to seek support outside. There’s nothing wrong because this problem has been compounded.

“And it’s not easy for us to solve the security challenges that we’re having now. While Nigeria is providing a lot of things with the Federal Government buying equipment, there is the need for us to seek support from external agencies to defeat these insurgents once and for all before the matter will reach other parts of the nation.

“This is very important, whether we like it or not, we have existing gaps that we need to fill and these gaps, for now, cannot be filled without external support.”

The governor also appealed to the government to review the recruitment process into the military.

“Yes, you can just say recruitment for the army, collecting notes from governors, ministers and others and the people are queuing in. As long as we are not willing to sanitise our recruitment procedures to the armed forces, police, SSS and others, we will not get the right people. These are things that need to be done.

He described funding as critical to the attainment of the security goal in the region.

“Yes, funding of our military. Let us investigate how much has trickled down. The commanding officers are important, procurement processes are also very important.

Then stronger solidarity among the security forces and sustained campaigns needed to finish up the remnants of the insurgents in the fringes of the North-East is very important.”

Zulum assured that his administration would drive the resettlement policy to a logical conclusion.

“Resettlement is going on hand in hand with livelihood support, more resources are needed to do more for the people, but greater understanding is required of the security forces to support protection in places of resettlement and all over Borno.

He disclosed that two local governments are still uninhabited in the state and urged the Federal Government to support efforts to deploy more military men to the zone.

“We must not allow the 2023 general elections to shift our attention completely away from the focus and restoration of peace in North-East and indeed other parts of the nation,” Zulum added.