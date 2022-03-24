Over 47,000 terrorists surrendered to Nigerian troops – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says a total of 47,975 terrorists and their family memebers have so far surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in North East Nigeria.

Maj.-gen. Benard Onyeuko, director, defence media operations, who disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, said troops of Operation Hadin Kai also killed 17 terrorists, and arrested 35 others in the last two weeks between March 10 and March 24, 2022.

Within the period, Onyeuko also informed that 7000 Islamic State of West Africa Province/Boko Haram Terrorist from different location surrendered to own troops, while 27 civilians were rescued.

“The surrendered terrorists have been profiled, while rescued civilians and recovered items were handed over to appropriate authorities for further action,” he said.

He further informed that troops recovered 34 AK 47, 5 dane gun, 9 locally made guns, 270 rustled cows, 3 motor cycles, AK 74 and 13 bicycles used for logistics movement from the terrorists in the region.

In the Northwest region, the director said the air component of operation Hadarin Daji carried out air interdiction on March 14 at Unguwar Adam village in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing more than 27 bandits.

He said the air raid was sequel to an intelligence report about the gathering of more than 50 terrorists for meeting their key commanders and leaders.

He added that one Malam Sule, a brother to notorious bandit, Lalbi Ginshima, was among those killed in the air raid, which according to him is a major setback for the group.

Onyeuko also informed that troops at the frontline of Operation Whirl Stroke within the last 2 weeks conducted raid and clearance operations in different locations killing at least 10 bandits, and recovered several weapons.