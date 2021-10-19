Over 30 killed as gunmen invade Sokoto market

No fewer than 30 persons have been reportedly killed, following an attack by gunmen on Goronyo market in Goronyo local government area of Sokoto State.

According to the Thecable online News, the gunmen were said to have attacked the market between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Sanusi Abubakar, Sokoto police spokesman, confirmed the incident, adding that more details would be provided later.

“Yes, the incident occurred. The details will be communicated to you soon,” he said.

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto State, also confirmed the incident during a meeting with Faruk Yahaya, chief of army staff.

Read Also: Gunmen attack APGA rally in Anambra

According to a statement by Muhammad Bello, spokesman to Tambuwal, the governor spoke on the development during a visit of the army chief to the Government House in Sokoto.

“From yesterday (Sunday) evening till this morning (Monday), we were greeted with a very dastardly attack in Goronyo local government, particularly Goronyo township, where scores and tens have lost their lives and still counting. “We’re not sure of the figure. But it is 30 plus.”

Speaking further during the visit by the army chief, Tambuwal said Yahaya visited the state at a very trying moment for the army and the Nigerian nation.

“We’re faced and bedevilled by many security challenges in our own area here, particularly banditry, kidnapping and other associated crimes,” the governor added.

The report further stated that, the governor called for synergy among the various security agencies as part of efforts to ensure safety of residents in the state.

The governor also requested for more security personnel to be deployed to Sokoto, adding that his administration remains committed to supporting the army and other agencies to improve security in the state.