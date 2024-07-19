Over 263 B/Haram terrorists surrender to troops

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) of Operation Lake Sanity 2 has said that a total of 263 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to Sector 1, Cameroon.

Abubakar Abdullahi, chief military public information officer, confirmed this to journalists in Maiduguri.

According to him, the surrendering began on July 11 and 17 2024, with five terrorists surrendering to MNJTF troops in Wulgo, on the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

These individuals were followed by additional surrenders in the subsequent days.

“These include 64 individuals on July 12, 27 on July 13, 102 on July 15, and 48 on July 17, including men, women, and children.

He added: “The surrendered individuals are from Nigerian communities and have been handed over to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

“The MNJTF confirmed that the surrendered terrorists and their families are being handled according to international laws and human rights standards.”