The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its counterinsurgency operations in the North-West, delivering a major blow to banditry in Katsina State. A targeted airstrike conducted in the early hours of Thursday successfully neutralised over 20 armed criminals and obliterated key hideouts in Unguwar Goga Hillforest, Ruwan Godiya Ward, Faskari Local Government Area.

The operation, executed by the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma, targeted fortified encampments belonging to two notorious bandit kingpins, Gero (Alhaji) and Alhaji Riga. According to a statement released on Friday by Group Captain Kabiru Ali, Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, the precision strike was based on actionable intelligence and aimed at disrupting the activities of the criminal syndicates.

“The airstrike was meticulously planned and executed with the objective of dismantling the operational bases of these high-profile criminals,” Ali stated. “Both Gero and Riga have been instrumental in orchestrating violent ambushes, particularly along the Funtua-Gusau Road, terrorising communities and endangering commuters.”

The NAF operation, which leveraged advanced surveillance and reconnaissance, was reportedly successful in decimating the strongholds of the two kingpins. Initial assessments indicate that beyond the confirmed neutralisation of over 20 bandits, additional casualties are suspected within the rocky terrain surrounding the camps.

Security analysts view this operation as a significant breakthrough in the ongoing military campaign to restore peace in the region. The elimination of Gero and Riga is expected to weaken the logistical and operational capabilities of bandit groups operating in Katsina and neighbouring states.

“The impact of this strike is not just in the numbers but in the disruption of the bandits’ ability to regroup and execute attacks on vulnerable communities,” said a military source familiar with the operation.

While the full extent of the damage inflicted by the airstrikes is still being assessed, officials remain confident that this marks a turning point in the fight against banditry in the North-West.

In recent months, the Nigerian military has intensified counterterrorism efforts across the region, combining aerial and ground operations to dismantle insurgent networks. The latest strike in Faskari aligns with the broader strategy of degrading criminal elements that have plagued the region with kidnappings, armed robbery, and rural attacks.

The Nigerian Air Force reiterated its commitment to sustaining the offensive against insurgents and criminal groups operating in the North-West, working in close coordination with ground forces and local intelligence networks.

Residents in affected communities have expressed cautious optimism about the military’s renewed efforts, urging authorities to maintain the pressure to prevent the resurgence of armed groups.

