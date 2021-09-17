Over 1m Nigerian children afraid to return to school over worsen insecurity – UNICEF

As more than 37 million Nigerian children commence schooling this new school year this month, at least one million are being left behind and afraid to return to school due to insecurity, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.

The agency in a statement said learners are being cut off from their education and other vital benefits schools provide, as families and communities remain fearful of sending children back to their classrooms due to the spate of school attacks and student abductions in Nigeria over the last several months and the current climate of insecurity.

Peter Hawkins, UNICEF representative in Nigeria noted that a child’s first day of school should be an exciting event for parents and children – a landmark moment in their young lives, signalling new learning and new friends that will impact their futures.

“This moment is being stolen from around a million Nigerian children this year, as insecurity threatens their safety and education,” he said.

“It is unacceptable that communities should be worried to send their children to school over fears they will be abducted from what should be a safe space. It is unacceptable that children need to fear returning to their friends and classrooms – and that parents are afraid that if they send their children to school, they may never return.

“This insecurity must end so that children can return to their normal lives and benefit from all the important things being in school brings to them”, Hawkins added.

So far this year, there have been 20 attacks on schools in Nigeria, with 1,436 children abducted and 16 children dead. More than 200 children are still missing.

While countries worldwide, including Nigeria, are taking some actions to provide remote learning, many students are not being reached, the UN children’s agency said.

In addition to lack of assets for remote learning, the youngest children may not be able to participate due to a lack of support using the technology, a poor learning environment, pressure to do household chores, or being forced to work, UNICEF noted.

Studies have shown that positive school experiences are a predictor of children’s future social, emotional, and educational outcomes. Children who fall behind in learning during the early years often stay behind for the remaining time they spend in school, and the gap widens over the years.

The number of years of education a child receives also directly affects their future earnings.