Outspan Nigeria partners Kano to inaugurate milk collection centers

Outspan Nigeria Ltd, an Olam Group company, in partnership with Kano Dairy co-operative union unveiled two new milk collection centers and one upgraded bulking center.

Each milk collection center, according to a statement, is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that ensures the integrity of the raw milk produce.

“Outspan also provides transport equipment including motorbikes and specially equipped tricycles that can effectively transport the raw milk. Outspan’s off-take agreement with Kano Dairy ensures liquidity for the farmers and a fair price for their produce”.

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna presided over the event and inaugurated the two milk collection centers and one upgraded bulking center recently.

In his speech, the deputy governor commended Outspan Nigeria Ltd’s efforts and expressed Kano State’s readiness to partner with serious investors in the Dairy sector.

He also highlighted various initiatives by the Kano State government to support the Dairy sector. He called on all stakeholders in the Dairy value chain to co-operate and utilize all available opportunities to ensure economic growth in Kano state and in the country at large.

In his keynote address, Praveen Paulsamy, GM Outspan Nigeria Ltd, in the statement reiterated Olam Group’s commitment to backward integration in the Dairy sector. He outlined Outspan’s 4-pronged action plan that includes establishment of MCC’s, pasture development, productivity improvement initiatives and a capacity building programme targeted at developing local talent. He also noted the growth of the project from a small pilot MCC to its current state today and unveiled various other initiatives in the pipeline.

The statement said the event was attended by various dignitaries including representatives from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Kano State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Co-operatives, Chairma of Dawakin Kudu LGA and other dignitaries.

It will be recalled that Outspan Nig Ltd and Kano Dairy Union had signed an MOU early in 2021 with the aim of developing and executing a backward integration plan that seeks to enhance and support the dairy value chain in line with the federal government’s plan for self-sufficiency in the dairy industry.