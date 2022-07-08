Outsourcing now key business strategy for enterprises – GM, GML

The general manager, HR Operations for Global Manpower Limited (GML) Kunle Agboola, has stated that the term outsourcing is no longer a buzzword only for low-cost labour, as it has become a key business strategy for both small and large business enterprises that believe in devoting 100 percent to their key business operations and outsourcing the rest to specialized vendors.

Agboola stated this while commenting on the partnership between GML, a leading outsourcing subsidiary of MacTay and the Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN) for the 2022 outsourcing expo to stir conversations around the top outsourcing trends locally and globally. He states further that over the years, outsourcing has proved to be a strategic business partner for maximizing business growth.

Themed, “Top Post Pandemic Outsourcing Trends for Businesses – Opportunities and Threats” was held on Wednesday 6 July, at Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos. The Outsourcing Expo is a platform for the promotion of professional outsourcing practice in Nigeria and Africa, through capacity building and advocacy for all stakeholders.

“Outsourcing has certainly revolutionized how businesses operate today. When outsourcing first started out, it was restricted to low-risk functions such as payroll management and data entry roles. Today we see that non-core functions, including contact centre operations, are being outsourced on a large scale. At Global Manpower, we are uniquely positioned to support our partners by leveraging the cost benefits of outsourcing high-end functions like IT and other BPO services to reliable companies like ours,” Agboola stated.

According to Agboola, the latest trends are initiated and consummated at the expo, with an average of 250 delegates and 20 exhibitors participating each year, while papers are delivered by industry leaders on prevailing topical issues of the day. “It is a place to be for outsourcing users, providers, and advisors in Nigeria and beyond,” he stated.

Speaking further on the partnership, Agboola states that Global Manpower Limited (GML) is the outsourcing arm of MacTay that specializes in the provision of outsourcing services to organizations with the objective of ensuring that clients have a highly engaged workforce dedicated to achieving their corporate objectives without the hassle of losing focus on their core business activities.

Segun Akande, CEO, Xown Solutions Ltd, in his keynote address stressed the need to continually drive conversations around technology automation, whilst increasing the GDP of the economy by having a copious share in the offshore market as a way to expand and evolve.

The expo included panel sessions on opportunities and threats from entrepreneurial and business perspectives, business networking sessions, and exhibition opportunities. It also highlighted the importance of the expo to further position outsourcing on a global scale.